Boltwood Capital Management Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period.

SCHE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.78. 1,783,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,170. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

