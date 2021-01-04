Boltwood Capital Management Has $601,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.22. 4,053,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,274. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.