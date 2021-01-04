Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $97.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,833. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

