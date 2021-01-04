Boltwood Capital Management Sells 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $63,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $5,027,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $263.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,988,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.45.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

