BoringDAO Price Hits $392.26 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for $392.26 or 0.01263959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00126155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00257596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00531979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00284376 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050675 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

