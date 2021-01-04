BOScoin Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $725,541.24 and approximately $1,112.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.