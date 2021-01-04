Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BDN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after buying an additional 3,885,873 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,379,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 81.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,541,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,364 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,174.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 658,432 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.