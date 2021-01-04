Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Trading 5.2% Higher

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.82. 1,705,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,638,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.