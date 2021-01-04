Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BWB. BidaskClub raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,698. The stock has a market cap of $350.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

