Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $336.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post sales of $336.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.43 million and the highest is $344.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $520.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $11.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.92. 7,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,709. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $544,110.00. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,108 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,210 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

