Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,547 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $9,248,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $7,739,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.09. 281,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,146. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.72, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

