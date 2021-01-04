Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.3% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,986 shares of company stock valued at $268,609,895. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.06. 531,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.32 and its 200 day moving average is $262.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

