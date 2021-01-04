Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $17.00 at Truist

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price upped by Truist from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.53.

BRX opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

