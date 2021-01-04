Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce $44.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.09 million. Broadwind posted sales of $49.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $202.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $203.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.34 million, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $211.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.56. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.