Brokerages Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.48. CIT Group reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIT has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 70,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. CIT Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 209,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

