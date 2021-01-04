Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post $72.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.57 million. Everbridge posted sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $268.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $268.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $337.12 million, with estimates ranging from $331.84 million to $342.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $100,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,022. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Everbridge by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Everbridge by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Everbridge by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,476,000 after purchasing an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 316,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,654. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.53 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

