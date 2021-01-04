Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Post -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 753.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

NYSE HP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,263. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

