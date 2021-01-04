Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after buying an additional 1,080,269 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,505,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 792,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 309,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 75.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REZI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $22.85.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.