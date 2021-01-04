Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $525,050.00. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $266,534.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $203,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.77. 72,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,455. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.18. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $134.11.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.