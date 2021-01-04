Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce $47.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $46.77 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $45.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $188.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.93 million, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Stephens raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

FMBH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.85. 39,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,509. The company has a market cap of $566.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $35.31.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 31.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

