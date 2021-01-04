Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce $97.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.51 million and the highest is $97.60 million. Upwork reported sales of $80.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year sales of $364.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.98 million to $365.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $436.76 million, with estimates ranging from $436.71 million to $436.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

UPWK traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.46. 62,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Upwork has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -128.54 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,929.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $8,493,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Upwork by 426.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Upwork by 49.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

