Brokerages Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT at $48.96

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $55.87.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Bruker by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bruker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bruker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

