Brokerages Set HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Price Target at €58.29

Shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €58.29 ($68.57).

A number of analysts have commented on HFG shares. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

HFG stock opened at €63.20 ($74.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. HelloFresh SE has a 12 month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.38.

HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

