Brokerages Set NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT at $71.50

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,383. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $2,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,210,026.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

