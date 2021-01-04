Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $4.75

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $701.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 5.52. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 30.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.