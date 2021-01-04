Brokerages Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Target Price at $4.10

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YPF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.55. 44,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

