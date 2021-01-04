Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,857,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,975,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,018,000 after purchasing an additional 83,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,285,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,393,000 after purchasing an additional 77,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

