BTIG Research Increases Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target to $18.00

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 438,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,376. Paya has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.27 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

