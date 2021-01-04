BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH)

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCTH traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. 115,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,383. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,395 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 608,300.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 43.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

