BTU Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,683.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $61.93 million and approximately $1,683.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00345136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024025 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

