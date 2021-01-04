Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,062,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000.

BLDR stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. 89,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,844. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.69. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.84.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

