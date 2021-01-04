Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0590 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $82.52 million and $23.77 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00483661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,646,381,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,399,096,657 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

