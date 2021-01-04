C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post sales of $4.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $15.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $17.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,337,000 after buying an additional 449,509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,398,000 after purchasing an additional 393,756 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after acquiring an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 605.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

