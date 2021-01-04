C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

AI stock opened at $138.75 on Monday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in C3.ai by 1,809.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 32.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in C3.ai by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $104,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

