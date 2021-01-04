C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of CCCC stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 199,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,879. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($17.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($16.92). The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CFO William Mckee bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $99,997.00. Also, Director Marc A. Cohen purchased 5,030 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,570.00.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

