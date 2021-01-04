Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years.

COG traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $16.60. 4,625,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,142. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

