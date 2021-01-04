CACHE Gold Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for $62.64 or 0.00192503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,895 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

