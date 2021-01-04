Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 775.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 68,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.