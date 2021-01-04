Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 6.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $68,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on J. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,930. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

