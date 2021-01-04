Cacti Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 184,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. Invesco makes up 0.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

