Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $14.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price boosted by Truist from $6.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

NYSE:CPE opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.34. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 186,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 136,927 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

