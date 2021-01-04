Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.29. Capri has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Capri by 52.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capri by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,502,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.