Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Up 9%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.74. 700,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,459,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 6.68.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

