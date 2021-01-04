Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cars.com alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE:CARS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. 565,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.42. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. Cars.com’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cars.com by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cars.com by 285.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.