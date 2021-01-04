carVertical (CV) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $20,706.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00043276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00302993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00030568 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00022719 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

