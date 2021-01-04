Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cavco Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $174.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,732. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $265,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth about $346,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.