cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 8.8%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 1,764,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,209,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YCBD shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in cbdMD by 415.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in cbdMD in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD during the third quarter valued at $187,000.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.