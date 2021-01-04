Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.14

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 14701 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $747.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 4.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cellcom Israel by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 335,242 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

