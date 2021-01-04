Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $417,098.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00300851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030368 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022670 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,579,797 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

