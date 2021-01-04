Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 812,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,597,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.29% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

